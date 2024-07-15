If you plan to take your dog to Okanagan Lake Park for a run in the grass this summer, be aware that the leash-optional zone will be closed during events.

If the park is in use for events, dog owners are advised to head to the Okanagan Lake Park Dog Beach to use the fenced-in beach area, or try one of the other pilot project locations listed below:• Riverside Park - 187 Riverside Drive• Skaha Park Main - 2661 Parkview Street• Skaha Park East - 3895 Lakeside Road• Water Treatment Plant Entrance - 1900 Penticton Ave This leash-optional pilot project continues until Aug. 31, 2024. During this time, dogs within the designated zones are allowed off-leash, with owner supervision. For more details about this project, visit penticton.ca/leash-optional.