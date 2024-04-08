Visitors to two RDCO parks are asked to make note of limited closures due to construction and to observe signs and respect barriers on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 . We thank visitors for their understanding and cooperation while construction occurs.

Visitors to two RDCO parks are asked to make note of limited closures due to construction and to observe signs and respect barriers on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. We thank visitors for their understanding and cooperation while construction occurs.

Kalamoir Regional Park



The Casa Loma entrance (at Benedick Road) to Kalamoir Regional Park will be closed for the day to allow crews to repair the fence and retaining wall. This closure will obstruct use of this trail entrance to access and exit the park. An alternate trail access point should be used during this time.

· All other trail entrances will remain open (Collens Hill Road, Sunnyside Road and King Road)

Mission Creek Regional Park

To allow construction crews to install new entrance gates, parking lot entrances of Mission Creek Regional Park will be closed intermittently as follows:



· Durnin Road entrance will be closed between 6:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Leckie Road entrance will be closed between 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

One of the two entrances will be open at all times for park access. Signage and barricades will be in place during closures. Visitors are asked to respect construction signs and worker direction.