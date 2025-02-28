The Regional District of Central Okanagan is pleased to announce the reopening of some trails in Rose Valley Regional Park after a 16-month closure due to damage from the McDougall Creek wildfire.

Select trails within the Phase 1 recovery area (21.5 hectares/ 55 acres) of the park, a portion of the Yellow Bell Loop Trail and Bunchgrass Trail are now accessible to the public. Trailhead parking lots at Westlake Road and Starlight Crescent are open. This portion of the park will be open daily from (dawn to dusk) 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

"We know that Rose Valley Regional Park is beloved by so many in our region, including our staff, and we are thrilled to welcome visitors back to select areas of it," said Wayne Darlington Manager of Parks Capital Planning and Asset Management. "This has been, and will continue to be, a lengthy and challenging process. We appreciate the community’s patience and enthusiasm as we continue the recovery process to make more areas of the park safe to enjoy for everyone.”

This reopening follows assessments along formal trails which resulted in over 664 felled hazard trees and restoration work including filling ashpits and trail repair.

The reopened area is closest to trails adjacent to Rose Valley Elementary School, which was a priority for staff to make safe and reopen as soon as possible.

"Over the years, Rose Valley Regional Park functioned as an outdoor classroom for many of our teachers and students. We are grateful for the work that’s been done to reopen the portion of the park that borders our schoolyard,” says Rose Valley Elementary School teacher, Nadine Siever. “We look forward to the opportunity to take our students out on the land in the new year to hike and identify trees and plants. We love learning from and in nature.”

While visiting the reopened areas of the park, visitors must stay on marked trails, keep dogs on leash and avoid off-trail areas to protect themselves and the recovering ecosystem. Visitors should also note that the newly reopened area of the park may be subject to short, temporary closures in the New Year to accommodate salvage logging activities, within the adjacent closed area of the park. The contractor will schedule salvage logging when the ground is suitably frozen to protect the park’s sensitive ecosystems and soils.

The RDCO remains committed to opening additional areas of the park as they are made safe for everyone in the short term. Mitigation efforts, including salvage logging, will occur through early 2025. In the spring, replanting of non-tree species (i.e. saskatoon berry, snowberry sagebrush, etc.) will occur alongside continued trail recovery. Long term ongoing work to repair and restore the park will continue throughout next year and for years to come.

Most trails in the park remain closed as they pose extreme hazards like danger trees, ashpits and unstable soil. Visitors are reminded that park use is at their own risk, with natural hazards and to avoid closed areas. Trespassing in closed park areas due to hazards could result in a $500 fine.

Park visitors are encouraged to check the park’s website for updates on conditions, opportunities to get involved in future planting initiatives and further reopening announcements.

The Regional District offers more than 2,100 hectares of parkland including 86 km of designated trails in 30 regional parks for visitors to explore. Visit rdco.com/parks to plan your next outing.