The City of Vernon is informing the public that load restrictions are now in effect on all roadways within the municipal boundaries, as per Section 6 of the City of Vernon Traffic Bylaw #5600. All roads will be limited to legal axle loading of 70%.

Please note that overweight permits will not be granted, and all term overweight permits will be temporarily invalid. Load restrictions will be in place until further notice.

The public and trucking and transportation companies are advised to plan accordingly and comply with these regulations to ensure safety and minimize road wear.

The City thanks the community for their cooperation in adhering to these regulations.