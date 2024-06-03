Okanagan founders Kyle and Carolyn Nixon opened the doors to BNA Brewing Co. & Eatery in Kelowna 9 years ago and now can’t wait to join the Vernon community with the same fun and welcoming atmosphere.

“We are so excited to bring BNA to Vernon. For us, its starts with a great space, and we are very fortunate to have been provided an opportunity to build out a unique spot here in Vernon,” says Kyle Nixon. Their team is currently in the process of transforming a half-century-old industrial building on Kalamalka Lake Road – locals will recognize it as the old Finning building that sits near the northern end of the Okanagan Rail Trail. The location provides the perfect canvas and character to bring their vision to life. “We love the two levels and the industrial roots of this building as it provides a completely-different-yet-somehow-familiar feel and experience to the brick and timber we have in Kelowna,” adds Carolyn Nixon.

BNA’s Vernon location will feature boutique 10-pin bowling lanes plus some more family-friendly “duckpin” bowling lanes. A retro-inspired arcade and outdoor bocce court will also be available for guests to enjoy.

Kyle, a former Vernon Vipers hockey player, is looking forward to spending more time in the city again. “I have fond memories of this place and made great friends in Vernon. The people have already been so supportive of BNA, so we can’t wait to bring what we do to town and hopefully make an impact in a positive way.”

BNA Brewing Co. is scheduled to open in Vernon in the fall of this year. Visit nixonhospitality.com to learn more.