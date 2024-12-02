Following a secret ballot vote at today’s Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) Board meeting, directors elected Loyal Wooldridge to serve as the Board Chair and Blair Ireland to serve as Vice-Chair.

Wooldridge, a Councillor for the City of Kelowna, previously served as Chair of the Regional Board from November 2021 until May 2024, when he voluntarily stepped down during the provincial election. Director Ireland, Mayor of Lake Country, served as Chair from May 2024 until this morning’s election.

“I am deeply honoured to be elected as Chair once again. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Vice-Chair Ireland for his exemplary leadership over the past six months. Together, in his new role as Vice-Chair, we will continue to represent all members of this Board and drive forward our strategic priorities,” said Wooldridge. “Over the last six months, I have engaged with residents across our region and listened to their aspirations. I have also had the opportunity to build strong relationships with the provincial government that will contribute to turning those visions into reality.”

Both Ireland and Wooldridge were nominated for Chair, with the Board equally supporting both. Following three elections resulting in a tie, Wooldridge was selected through a blind ballot draw, in accordance with RDCO Board Procedure Bylaw No. 1501.

Ireland was then nominated as Vice-Chair and was elected, succeeding Kevin Kraft, who has served as Vice-Chair since November 2023.

“I am truly grateful for the support of this Board. It is an honour to serve our region. My leadership philosophy is rooted in collaboration, and I am excited to work alongside Chair Wooldridge to represent all residents of the Central Okanagan,” said Ireland. “I also want to thank Director Kraft for his dedication and partnership as Vice-Chair; it has been a pleasure working with him over the past six months.”

The 13-member Regional Board meets monthly and manages fiscal and policy issues arising as part of local governance for the Central Okanagan. Appointed and elected members represent the four municipalities, two electoral areas of the Regional District, and a non-voting member for Westbank First Nation Chief and Council.

The Board’s strategic priorities provide direction for RDCO staff in the provision of more than 70 programs and services on behalf of the Central Okanagan’s 235,000 people.