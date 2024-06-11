The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) is working to improve cardboard recycling at the Lumby Diversion & Disposal Facility (DDF), and Cherryville (CTS) and Kingfisher (KTS) Transfer Stations.

New side loading cardboard bins will be deployed at these sites in June that will accept flattened carboard and boxboard from customers. The new side loading cardboard bins will require customers to flatten their cardboard before placing it in the bin. The previous top loading bins often contained unflattened cardboard which decreased efficiency, taking up more volume.

It is expected that the new side loading bins will result in improved service and less frequent bin hauls due to improved bin utilization. Fewer bin hauls will result in lower costs and decreased greenhouse gas emissions. The risk of contamination from other non-cardboard items in the cardboard bins will also decrease, resulting in a higher rate of materials being recycled.



The introduction of side loading cardboard bins will allow for deployment of a second top loading refuse bin at both Cherryville and Kingfisher locations, which is expected to result in improved service by providing additional refuse handling capacity. Service disruptions due to a full refuse bin prior to the end of the business day should be a thing of the past. Having two bins will allow the bins to be loaded to full capacity prior to transfer for disposal, further reducing hauling costs and greenhouse gas emissions.



Residents can find more information on diversion and disposal options and fees at www.rdno.ca/ddf.

