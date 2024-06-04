An examination of the scene was completed and what are believed to be human remains were found inside the home.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is investigating a fire that destroyed a residence in Lumby early Monday morning.

On Monday, June 3rd, 2024, around 2 a.m., police were called to assist Lumby Fire Rescue Services who had responded to a fully involved structure fire on Mountainview Avenue in Lumby. Fire crews extinguished the blaze which completely destroyed the home. Police have confirmed three occupants of the home made it out safely. Unfortunately, one person who was inside the home at the time of the fire remains unaccounted for.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined, however, based on findings from the preliminary investigation, no criminality is suspected, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. An examination of the scene was completed and what are believed to be human remains were found inside the home."

The BC Coroners Service attended the location and has undertaken their own concurrent investigation.