Cottonwoods Care Centre being replaced, expanded in Kelowna

Seniors living in Kelowna and throughout the Central Okanagan will have access to new and improved long-term care as Interior Health prepares to build a new care community at the Cottonwoods Care Centre.

"Everyone deserves to know as they age that high-quality health-care services will be available when they're needed, including assisted living and long-term care, close to home," said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. "I would like to thank the regional hospital district for its partnership as we transform the Cottonwoods Care Centre by bringing modern, state-of-the-art technology and care to the community, and delivering on our promise to better support central Okanagan seniors and their families."

Interior Health will construct a new four-storey long-term care home on the current Cottonwoods Care Centre site located at 2255 Ethel St. When complete, Cottonwoods Care Centre will increase from 221 beds built in 1976, to 314 beds with state-of-the art features and technology.

"Replacing Cottonwoods with a modern care home will be a great addition to the Central Okanagan," said Susan Brown, president and CEO, Interior Health. "With this new home, our seniors living at Cottonwoods will benefit from an improved health-care environment in a home-like setting. I know staff and residents will greatly appreciate the upgraded rooms and amenities the new home will provide."

The care home will be designed as "households" accommodating 12 or 18 residents in single-bed rooms with private washrooms. The care home will include the social and recreational spaces found in a typical home-like environment, such as a living room, dining room, activity space and access to the outdoors. It will incorporate leading practice design features for people experiencing dementia and include culturally sensitive design elements to serve a diverse population in the community.

There will be community spaces and services for residents, families, visitors and staff, such as art and activity rooms, a hair salon, a sacred space and a 25-space adult day program for people living more independently in the community. As well, a child care space will be constructed with capacity for 37 children.

The capital cost of the project is $186.87 million and will be shared by the Province through Interior Health, and the Central Okanagan Regional Hospital District.

The project will now move into the procurement phase with construction expected to start in 2026 and complete in 2029.

Long-term care communities provide care and supervision for people with complex-care needs, who can no longer live safely and independently at home, through a range of services delivered by well-trained, compassionate and caring staff.

To meet growing demand over the past five years, government has invested approximately $2 billion to expand and improve quality care for seniors in British Columbia, including investments in primary care, home health, long-term care and assisted living.

Quotes:

Harwinder Sandhu, Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors' Services and Long-Term Care -

"Seniors are valued members of our society and deserve the best quality of care when they need it in their own communities. By continuing to invest in and improve long-term care homes around the province, such as the new Kelowna Cottonwoods Care Centre, we're ensuring that older adults in our province can age with dignity, and have access to care they can count on, near their loved ones. This will also support health-care workers by providing them the modernized and new facility, where they can continue to provide exceptional care."

Blair Ireland, chair, Central Okanagan Regional Hospital District -

"Long-term care is a vital resource we may all need someday, whether for ourselves or a loved one. As the chair of the Regional Hospital District, I am pleased with the board's decision to address the growing demand for compassionate and comprehensive long-term care in our community. As a community member, husband of a health-care worker and grandson of someone who was cared for at Cottonwoods, I know first-hand the profound, lasting impact the new facility will have. Funding this project is not just an investment in a building; it's an investment in the well-being of our community members and the dedicated staff who care for them."

More long-term beds coming to Mission Creek in Kelowna

Seniors in Kelowna will have more care options with the redevelopment of the long-term care facility at Mission Creek Landing, which will bring 140 new publicly funded long-term care beds to the Central Okanagan.

"The construction of more new long-term care beds in Kelowna is another significant step forward in our efforts to ensure seniors receive care in homes designed to meet their needs," said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. "Seniors in our province deserve to age in comfort and dignity in high-quality long-term care homes in the community they live. Seniors in Kelowna can look forward to more public beds in this state-of-the-art facility."

The first phase of the redevelopment and expansion of the existing Mission Creek Landing facility will include 131 long-term care beds set to open Oct. 31, 2024. This includes 101 existing beds that will be relocated from the current facility and 30 new beds. Phase 2 of construction will then start with the remaining 110 new beds expected to open in late 2026, with all 110 new beds publicly funded. The facility will have a total of 241 long-term care beds.

"Long-term care homes are more than just a place for seniors to receive care, it's their home," said Harwinder Sandhu, Parliamentary Secretary for Senior Services and Long-Term Care. "They are a place for residents to call home and age with dignity and live peacefully. The expansion of this long-term care home by the Mission Creek Regional Park delivers on our commitment to ensuring people in British Columbia receive the health care they need at any age."

The current Mission Creek Landing long-term care home opened in the 1970s. The new home will modernize the existing facility next to Mission Creek Regional Park and will provide opportunities for residents and families to enjoy scenic walks and outdoor activities. Seniors and their families will benefit from a home with enhanced care spaces, more natural light, improved safety features, including secure outdoor areas, as well as passive and active amenity rooms, and a guest suite for families. All existing beds will remain open throughout construction.

After a competitive bidding process, Interior Health awarded the project development agreement to Kaigo Senior Living, which will oversee the design and build both phases of the long-term care home redevelopment and expansion.

The 140 new long-term care beds in Kelowna are part of the government's investment plan to add a total of 495 new long-term care beds within the Interior Health region to meet the needs of the growing seniors' population. The remaining beds are planned for facilities in Kamloops, Nelson and Penticton, as well as the 90 beds opened in Vernon this past February.

Long-term care homes provide care to individuals with complex-care needs who can no longer live safely and independently at home. Long-term care homes provide 24-hour nursing care delivered by a team of well-trained, compassionate and caring staff, including allied health staff.

To meet the increasing demand witnessed over the past five years, the government has invested approximately $2 billion to expand and improve quality of care for seniors in British Columbia. This funding includes improvements in primary care, home health, long-term care and assisted living.

Quotes:

Susan Brown, president and CEO, Interior Health -

"It is crucial that we meet the current and future needs for long-term care in the Interior Health region. We are very happy to see the first phase of the new beds opening at Mission Creek Landing to ensure more seniors in the Kelowna area have access to long-term care should they require it."

Kevin Svoboda, president and CEO, Kaigo Senior Living -

"We are excited to have the first phase of the new facility nearing completion. We will not only see the complete rebuild of the existing long-term care home, but also the addition of 140 beds in a new and modern building with indoor and outdoor amenity spaces for families and residents to enjoy. We are proud to be a part of the Kelowna community and look forward to opening more space for seniors to be cared for in the area."

Chris Sonntag, family member of Mission Creek Landing resident -

"Mission Creek Landing has been a lifeline for my family, offering outstanding care and companionship for my father, while also providing my family with complete peace of mind. The addition of more long-term care beds will allow other families in our community to provide their loved ones with the dedicated care they deserve."