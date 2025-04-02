UPDATE:

The Emergency Operations Centre has been activated to support responders at the landslide site.

“We expect emergency crews will be released later today, and the site will be turned over to the Ministry of Transportation,” said Sally Ginter, Director of the Emergency Operations Centre. “We appreciate the patience of residents and motorists.”

The area of the slide was significantly impacted by the 2023 McDougall Creek Wildfire. Properties located in the post-wildfire areas are subject to a higher risk of potential debris flow runout and upstream diversion. Further information on the Post-Wildfire Risk Analysis Report can be found here.

Post-Wildfire Hazards

Property owners within the post-wildfire area should watch for changes in vegetation and surface conditions. The probability of slope instability increases in wildfire-affected areas, and it is important for residents living on or adjacent to wildfire-affected properties and waterways to monitor for irregularities, particularly during a rainfall event.

Get to know your terrain and waterways. The best way to prepare is to be aware of changes that could signal a landslide. These may include:

· Sudden changes in stream flow.

· Rapid changes or pulses in flow (e.g. changes in volume) or pulses of sediment (e.g. from clear to murky).

· Abnormally dirty water.

· Blocked culverts impeding water flow.

· Accumulation of large logs or debris.

· Rapid accumulation of sediment or bed-load along a flat section of a creek channel.

· Tension cracks near the top of the slope.

· Falling rocks or boulders or flowing or sliding soil. This may precede a much larger landslide.

To report landslide or debris flow indicators, call the 24-hour provincial toll-free number at 1-800-663-3456 or contact your local fire, RCMP or public works department.

Learn more about landslide preparedness at PreparedBC

Further road closure information for Westside Road can be found on DriveBC.ca.