The Okanagan region continues to strengthen its reputation as a sought-after destination for film and television productions. As we wrap yet another significant project—one of scale and scope we’re not permitted to disclose—it's clear the production team left with an appreciation for the cinematic potential the Okanagan has to offer.

This latest production is just one among many high-profile projects that have chosen the Okanagan for filming, adding to an impressive lineup that solidifies the area as a prime location in the industry. With its diverse landscapes and stunning settings, the region has become a trusted resource for filmmakers, offering immersive, unforgettable backdrops that enhance storytelling on a global stage.

Economic Impact

In 2024 alone, over 30 film and television projects were filmed in the Okanagan, collectively contributing an estimated $75 million to the local economy. These productions drive job creation, boost tourism, and provide ongoing support to local businesses, underscoring the region’s significance in the film and television landscape.

Upcoming Opportunities

The Okanagan is primed to attract even more high-calibre productions, with several exciting projects already in the pipeline. The region’s unique natural beauty, skilled crews, and quality facilities continue to capture the interest of producers from around the world.

“We’re thrilled to see another large-scale production come to Osoyoos,” said Jon Summerland, Okanagan Film Commissioner. “It’s a testament to our region’s growing appeal, and we’re excited to keep partnering with studios to bring their stories to life here in the Okanagan.”