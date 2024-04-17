At a Special Board Meeting held on April 15, 2024, the Board of Education passed the third and final readings and adopted School Closure bylaws.

This vote followed the Board’s public engagement process in which feedback was received on its proposed Long -Range Facilities Plan. The Board has been considering options to address issues of enrolment and capacity utilization for some time as the District has faced significant cost pressures that have impacted its ability to prioritize educational opportunities for students.

As part of the plan, SD67 will transition from middle schools and return to an elementary / secondary school district. The following schools will be closed and consolidated as part of this transition. These closures will be effective June 2025:

• Carmi Elementary will close and move to KVR Middle (to become KVR Elementary)

• Parkway Elementary will close and move to Skaha Lake Middle (to become Skaha Lake Elementary)

• Giant’s Head Elementary will close and move to Summerland Middle (to become Summerland Elementary).

• ConnectEd Facility will close and the ConnectEd programs will be moved to a different location.

This plan is phased over three years, with no changes scheduled to elementary schools until 2025. Grade 8 students will be welcomed to secondary schools in September 2024.

“The Board is pleased to have finalized the Long-Range Facilities plan. The decision to close the schools was not an easy one but we believe this plan will ensure that we are making the best uses of our resources and planning for the future of the District.” says Chair James Palanio.

The District will continue to engage and communicate with families as the 3-year transition takes place.

For details on the full reconfiguration plan, and for more information and regular updates, please continue to visit letsconnect.sd67.bc.ca.