With Halloween just around the corner the Penticton RCMP want to ensure that all children, families, and community members can enjoy the festivities while staying safe. Trick-or-treating is a much-anticipated event for children, but it is important to take precautions to protect them from potential hazards.

Here are the top safety tips from the Penticton RCMP:

Have children wear REFLECTIVE MARKINGS or carry a FLASHLIGHT so they can be seen.

Make sure your children’s costumes are properly sized to AVOID FALLS AND TRIPPING.

Use NON-TOXIC MAKE UP on your child instead of a mask so their vision is not limited.

Travel in GROUPS and with an ADULT when you are trick or treating.

Always CHECK CANDY before letting your child eat it. Avoid homemade treats or un-wrapped candy.

Keep kids on a sidewalk or path and don’t let them dash across the street or to the next house.

Always WALK TOGETHER and cross at a street corner or walk signal.

The Penticton RCMP also want to remind the public that no person shall, at any time, manufacture, discharge, sell or dispose of any Fireworks within the City, except pursuant to Permit issued by the Fire Chief under Fire and Life Safety By-Law 2004-57. Fines associated to manufacturing, selling, disposing and or discharging of fireworks can reach a sum up to $2,000.

The Penticton RCMP will have extra resources on patrol this Halloween dealing with any public safety concerns and ensuring our streets are kept safe for our young trick-or-treaters.

We typically see an increase in calls for service on Halloween, including calls related to fireworks and firecrackers, says RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett. Please do your part and keep 911 reserved for emergency situations only.

The Penticton SPCA would also like to remind residents that pets are safer inside the home, away from any frightening sights and sounds. While it can be a fun exciting time for people, we need to remember our four legged family members don’t perceive things the same way we do and extra care should be taken with them. For more information on how to keep your pets safe during Halloween festivities visit the Penticton SPCA’s webpage.

For more information on safety tips, please visit the BC RCMP.

Stay safe Penticton, and have a happy Halloween!