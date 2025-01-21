There is still plenty of time to set resolutions for 2025. In the Central Okanagan, residents are encouraged to make a collective resolution to improve recycling habits and help fight recycling contamination.

Small actions make a big difference, and residents are being asked to “know before you throw” and familiarize themselves with recycling guidelines to ensure only accepted items are placed in curbside carts. By only recycling accepted items, residents avoid contaminating recycling loads with things like books, textiles or hazardous materials and depot-only items like glass, Styrofoam and plastic bags.

Recycling incorrectly causes more harm than good and in 2024, member municipalities in the Central Okanagan received $37,500 in financial penalties due to high contamination rates.

“It’s encouraging to see most residents doing their best to follow the guidelines for curbside recycling. We all have a role to play in proper recycling and reducing contamination rates,” said Cynthia Coates, Supervisor of Solid Waste. “Specific items continue to be the problem, things like books, clothing, hazardous waste, rigid plastics and electronics.”

Residents are encouraged to take the following actions to improve recycling habits:

Know Before You Throw : ensure only accepted items are placed in curbside carts.

: ensure only accepted items are placed in curbside carts. Avoid Contaminants : do not put items that do not belong in recycling carts, such as plastic bags, books, textiles, hazardous waste or garbage.

: do not put items that do not belong in recycling carts, such as plastic bags, books, textiles, hazardous waste or garbage. Be Aware of Depot-Only items: take glass, Styrofoam and plastic bags to a depot. Do not place them in curbside carts.

Coates adds that recent audits from Recycle BC show an upward trend in contamination rates across the region. “Our agreement with Recycle BC requires contamination rates be at five per cent, but lately our rates have been consistently higher,” Coates notes.

In addition to asking residents to “know before you throw,” the RDCO is also implementing new enforcement measures to combat recycling contamination in the new year, specifically targeting repeat offenders. Recycling carts with repeated high contamination levels will not be emptied. This approach places greater responsibility on individual residents to resolve the issue.

The RDCO will also continue with its Waste Ambassador program. In 2024, the program resulted in the inspection of over 9,000 recycling carts.

For more information on what to recycle and where, visit rdco.com/recycle, download the free RecycleCoach app, download the 2025 Living Greener Calendar, pick up a handy yellow Recycling decal for your cart at your local municipal office or call the Regional Waste Reduction Office at 250.469.6250.