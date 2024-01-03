The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) is urging residents to pay bills online or in person during the Canada Post strike that began on Friday, November 15.

The strike is expected to cause service disruptions and mail delays. Customers are responsible for ensuring their accounts are up to date, regardless of the strike.

Bills can be paid online anytime at www.rdco.com/payment/ or in person at 1450 KLO Road during business hours (Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.).

Residents who have not yet added their email address to their billing account should email info@rdco.com or call 250-763-4918 to update their account.

Those who paid an RDCO bill by mail within the last week are also asked to contact the Regional District at 250-763-4918 to arrange alternative payment.

Bills related to utilities, false alarms and noxious weed-related tickets must be paid before December 15, 2024, or fees will be transferred to residents’ annual property taxes.

Questions or concerns about bill payments can be directed to the RDCO at 250-763-4918.