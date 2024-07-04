The male suspect was arrested for Break and Enter and Mischief and held in custody overnight.

On July 3, 2024, at approximately 8:00 pm, police officers from the Kelowna RCMP Detachment responded to an incident between Leon Avenue and Water Street in which police requested the public to stay away from the area. A male suspect had broken into a construction site and climbed approximately 20 stories up a crane creating a safety hazard.

Front line members along with the Emergency Response Team, Fire Department and Emergency Health Services attended. Through the use of the Emergency Response Team and South East District Crisis Negotiator Team, the male suspect was safely removed from the crane at approximately 11:45 pm. The male suspect was arrested for Break and Enter and Mischief and held in custody overnight.

“The RCMP would like to thank the public for staying out of the area at the time of the event. This allowed our officers and other emergency personnel to focus on the safety of the suspect resulting in a successful resolution” said Sgt. Laura Pollock, Media Relations Officer.