On Thursday, March 6th, 2025, around 8:20 p.m., police were called to a public facility in the 3300-block of 37th Ave in Vernon where a man in passion of a knife was allegedly threatening staff and other facility users. Frontline officers immediately responded to the location and were able to de-escalate the situation and safely take the suspect into custody without further incident. No injuries were reported and police are continuing to investigate. The 27-year old Vernon man remains in custody and is expected to appear in court later today