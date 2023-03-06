Following an investigation by the Kelowna RCMP Integrated Child Exploitation unit (ICE), 46-year-old Patrick Micheal Waldrum has been charged with Possession of Child Pornography contrary to section 163.1(4) of the Criminal Code and Luring a Child, contrary to section 172.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

. [Child luring charges require evidence that the offender communicated via telecommunication with a person under the age of 18 for the purposes of facilitating the commission of an offence under section 163.1 of the Criminal Code].

Kelowna RCMP ICE investigators worked closely with international law enforcement partners as these offences spanned several different countries.

“In order to combat this borderless online crime, collaborating with several of our international law enforcement partners was key to the success of this investigation,” says Sergeant Tim Russell, in charge of the Kelowna RCMP Vulnerable Persons Unit. “The online sexual exploitation of children continues to be an emerging concern in our society and the Kelowna RCMP continues to adapt its investigative strategies to ensure public safety and that offenders are held accountable.”

Waldrum was arrested in Brooks, Alberta on warrants and has been remanded in custody, scheduled to appear in court January 3, 2025 in Kelowna.