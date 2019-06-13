A man is facing multiple charges after he was caught with a weapon breaking into a home in Malakwa.

On Jan. 18, officers in Sicamous were called out after the owners of a home had confronted the man breaking in.

Kraig Bergson was arrested and remains in custody. He is charged with assault with a weapon, break and enter, disguising face, breach of undertaking, and possessing weapon for dangerous purpose.

“We are proud of our officers’ great response to this very dynamic situation and that we were able get Bergson into custody,” said Cpl. Brett Urano, BC RCMP spokesperson. “We are working to support the victims at this time.”