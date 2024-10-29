On October 24, 2024, Kelowna RCMP arrested a man who is alleged to have fled from police and driven dangerously on several streets including Ethel Street and KLO in a black Ford Escape.

24-year-old Jaskaran Lidder of the lower mainland was arrested and has been charged with Flight from Peace Officer and Dangerous Operation. Mr. Lidder has remained in custody since his arrest and is scheduled to appear in court again on October 29, 2024.

During this incident, police officers observed several vehicles having to avoid collision with the black Ford Escape including the suspect vehicle narrowly missing an elderly woman walking her dog on Ethel Street. Anyone who may have witnessed this vehicle operating in this manner and has yet to speak with police, is asked to phone the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2024-62955.