A man has now been charged in relation to a body which was located August 5, 2023, on a rural property in Sicamous, BC.

On August 16, 2024, after a year of intensive investigation by members of the Southeast District Major Crime Unit, the BC Prosecution Service approved a charge of 2nd Degree Murder against Danny Anthony Sirvio, 57, of Sicamous, in relation to the death of his uncle, Wayne Sirvio.

This homicide investigation was the first of three homicides that occurred over the last year in Sicamous and the second to result in charges.

“The successful resolution to this investigation can only be attributed to the effective coordination between multiple RCMP units, including: Sicamous RCMP, Salmon Arm RCMP, Chilliwack RCMP, Forensic Identification Services and the Southeast District Major Crime Unit,” says S/Sgt. Jason Smart, NCO i/c SED MCU. “We hope that the arrest and charge of Danny Sirvio brings a sense of relief to the community of Sicamous and the surrounding area.”

As the matter is now before the courts, no further updates will be forthcoming.