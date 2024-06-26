A man has now been charged in connection with the death of 66-year-old Jo Ann Jackson.

On June 19, 2024, at 4:48 a.m., the Sicamous RCMP responded to a report of an unresponsive female located in a driveway within a mobile home park situated at 1707 Hillier Road in Sicamous, B.C.

When police arrived, paramedics were providing medical assistance to the female, but despite their efforts Jo Ann Jackson was declared deceased at the scene. A male subject was arrested at scene.

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit was engaged and assumed conduct of the investigation and on June 20, 2024, the man was released from police custody on police issued undertaking for manslaughter with several preventative conditions, including to not return to the mobile home park.

On June 24, 2024, a charge of second degree murder was approved by the BC Prosecution Service and 37-year-old Scott Keith McDonald of Sicamous, BC was arrested without incident for the homicide of Jo Ann Jackson.

“The securing of charge approval was the culmination of the tireless efforts involving investigators from the Southeast District Major Crime Unit, BC RCMP Forensic Identification Services, Support Services, the Sicamous RCMP and Salmon Arm RCMP” said Southeast District Senior Investigating Officer, Inspector Brent Novakoski.

McDonald has been detained in provincial court and will be held in custody pending an application for a bail hearing in supreme court. His next court appearance is scheduled in provincial court in Salmon Arm on July 2, 2024.