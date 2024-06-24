Police are investigating after a man was found injured and laying on Highway 3, Osoyoos.

On June 22, 2024 at 10:53 p.m., Osoyoos RCMP responded to what was initially reported as a possible pedestrian hit and run in the 7700 block of Highway 3, Osoyoos. Witnesses described finding a man laying in the roadway and described a white vehicle leaving the scene.

Investigation including CCTV video showed the man, a 51-year-old from the British Columbia lower mainland, was not struck by a vehicle.

The man was transported to an area hospital with what is being described as serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Osoyoos RCMP are continuing their investigation to determine if there is any criminal liability, said Sgt Jason Bayda, RCMP media relations officer. At this time, we can confirm the white vehicle belonged to a witness who remained on scene. Investigators are not looking for any other vehicles.