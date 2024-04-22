At 3:33 pm April 20,Kelowna RCMP attended a report of a fire at a gas station and restaurant located in the 1900 block of Hwy 97 at Spall Rd.

The incident resulted in a male being transported to hospital with burns. At this time it is too early to make a determination how the fire started or the extent of injures to the male.

Police are reviewing video surveillance and interviewing witnesses. If anyone witnessed this or was in the area and has dash camera footage please contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

