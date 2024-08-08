A man has been issued a hefty fine after lighting a camp fire that quick got away from him.

On August 5, 2024 at 9:40 p.m., police and fire crews responded to a grass fire on West Avenue, Oliver that had spread from a campfire which had been started during the Provincial fire ban.

Camping equipment and identification was found at the scene identifying a 45 year-old man who had been staying in the area but appeared to have fled when the campfire got away from him.

Fortunately, the Oliver Fire Department were able to quickly put the fire out before it spread further.

The man later returned to pick up his belongings at which time police issued him a violation ticket for starting a fire during the ban.

“This is another example of how fast fire can spread in this heat and why the fire ban is in effect”, stated Sgt Jason Bayda. “We thank and give credit to the Oliver Fire Department for their quick response, ensuring this fire did not spread further”.