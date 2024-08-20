One person was arrested and remains in custody for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon yesterday.

On Monday, August 19th, 2024, around 8 p.m., police received several reports from the public that a person was setting fires on a property in the 2600-block of 27th Street in Vernon. Frontline officers immediately responded to the area and quickly located and arrested the suspect without incident. No significant property damage was reported.

It’s really concerning to see this happening, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. It’s reckless. These fires have potential to suddenly get out of control and can have disastrous consequences. Fortunately, that wasn’t the case thanks to the quick action of the witnesses who spotted what was happening and immediately reported it.

The 33-year old man remains in custody and is expected to make an initial appearance in court later today