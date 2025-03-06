Kamloops police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted 40-year-old man.

A Canada-wide warrant was recently received for Nicholas James Dekelver, who is unlawfully at large after he allegedly failed to comply with conditions of his statutory release.

“It is believed that Nicholas Dekelver has remained in the Kamloops area, but he may be travelling to other locations as well,” said Corporal Crystal Evelyn, Kamloops RCMP Detachment spokesperson. “If anyone sees him or has information related to his whereabouts, please do not approach him, but instead contact your nearest police detachment as soon as possible.”

Nicholas Dekelver is described as:

Caucasian

5’8”

135 lbs

Slim build

Brown hair

Brown eyes

He has the following tattoos:

Right forearm: flames with a skull

Upper right back: “Script RIP – RDT”

Right shoulder: mushroom

If you see Nicholas Dekelver, please contact your nearest police department. The Kamloops RCMP Detachment can be reached at 250-828-3000.