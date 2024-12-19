The holiday season is in full swing and with it, celebrations, and often an increase in household waste.

Managing your waste during the season doesn’t have to be complicated — it’s as easy as 1, 2, 3.

1. Divert organic waste

Use your green-lidded organics cart for food scraps and other compostable materials, such as soiled napkins or paper towel. Wrapping scraps in newspaper or certified compostable bags can prevent freezing inside the cart.

1. Recycle

Place non-foil wrapping paper, gift boxes, beverage containers, cardboard, glass, and accepted plastics in your blue and grey RecycleBC bins for curbside collection.

1. Use your garbage cart last

Put any remaining non-recyclable or non-compostable items, such as certain wrapping materials, damaged decorations, or adhesive items, in your garbage cart.

Properly sorting items into organics, recycling, and garbage makes managing holiday waste easy as 1, 2, 3!

Important tips:

· Batteries should never go in the garbage or recycling bins. This can pose a serious fire and safety issue. Instead, take your batteries to a local recycle depot for proper disposal.

· Live Christmas trees cannot go in the organics cart. Drop them off for free at Marshall Field west entrance parking lot, located at 6891 Okanagan Landing road, between December 27 and January 18, where they’ll be chipped and recycled.

· Ribbons, bows, and plastic gift wrap are not accepted in recycling or organics carts and must go in the garbage.

For more tips on managing holiday household waste, or about how the waste collection program works in Vernon, please visit vernon.ca/wasteaware.