New support for a mass-timber production facility is protecting sustainable forestry jobs in Okanagan Falls and continuing to strengthen B.C.'s position as a leader in mass-timber innovation.

"We're proud that Mercer Mass Timber's headquarters are located right here in B.C., and that their manufacturing footprint will be significantly expanded in the Okanagan," said Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation. "Supporting innovative manufacturing projects helps secure good, local jobs and reinforces B.C. as a global leader in the production and use of mass timber."

Through the BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund (BCMJF), the Government of B.C.'s contribution of as much as $7 million has provided an incentive for Mercer Mass Timber (MMT), a subsidiary of Mercer International, to invest in the future of their Okanagan Falls facilities, which MMT acquired one year ago. BCMJF funding will support the purchase of new advanced manufacturing equipment and completion of factory upgrades that will modernize the facilities, improve production efficiencies and scale manufacturing of a wider variety of mass-timber products.

As a result, MMT is rehiring employees that were laid off when the previous business shut down, supporting 28 local jobs to meet its production needs. MMT will produce cross-laminated timber in the Okanagan, enhance its production of glulam (glued laminated timber) by 25%, and improve the quality of the finished products, which are used predominantly as structural components for multi-tenant buildings.

"This support enables us to create jobs and boost the local economy, while solidifying B.C.'s position as a global leader in the mass-timber industry," said Brian Merwin, senior vice-president, Mercer Mass Timber. "Mercer Mass Timber is determined to lead the way in sustainable mass timber and this partnership significantly strengthens our ability to do so. We're excited for what's to come and how we can all make a positive difference within the industry."

The BCMJF is part of a series of programs the Province has introduced to support sustainability in B.C.'s forestry sector. To date, 72% of BCMJF projects are directly investing in forest-sector transition to high-value products, creating and protecting more than 2,500 forest-sector jobs. One in five wood-product producers in B.C. have applied to the program and are investing in their company's growth, representing more than 30% of the employees in this sector.

In January 2023, the Ministry of Forests introduced a new program to establish a dedicated fibre supply for small and medium-sized manufacturers, to increase the flow of fibre and find ways to expand local production of high-value wood products. A strong made-in-B.C. wood-manufacturing industry diversifies the forestry sector, creating new jobs and protecting existing jobs, while buffering against global market challenges.

Clean and Competitive: A Blueprint for B.C.'s Industrial Future lays out the Province's work to drive new investment, create new jobs and seize new opportunities in growing clean-energy and sustainable industries. Supporting local manufacturing sectors helps leverage B.C.'s strengths to create good jobs and opportunities in every community and will improve the quality of life for people, while strengthening B.C.'s diverse economy.

Quotes:

Roly Russell, MLA for Boundary-Similkameen -

"We're happy to have the opportunity to support businesses like Mercer Mass Timber in their drive to expand local mass timber operations and create new jobs in the Okanagan: this is great news. This investment helps get more value out of every tree harvested, while strengthening our local economy and reinforcing the Okanagan's resilience and potential."

Jagrup Brar, Minister of State for Trade, and chair of the Mass Timber Advisory Council -

"Investing in B.C.'s mass-timber ecosystem is about strengthening our economy and leading the way in sustainable innovation for the future. Growing made-in-B.C. mass-timber production through this partnership helps our province remain a global leader and a prominent innovator and supplier of low-carbon building materials for years to come."

Quick Facts:

* The BCMJF supports high-value industrial and manufacturing capital projects in all sectors that will create and protect well-paying jobs.

* The BCMJF has committed as much as $103 million toward almost 100 projects, representing almost $870 million in total capital investment in B.C.

* Every $1 million invested results in $7 million in total direct capital investments in B.C., $590,000 in tax revenue to the Province and $5.3 milion in provincial gross domestic product.

* Funded projects will create more than 1,400 jobs and protect more than 1,900 more.

Learn More:

To learn about the BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund, including a list of recipients and updated application deadline information, visit: https://gov.bc.ca/ManufacturingJobsFund

To learn more about Clean and Competitive: A Blueprint for B.C.'s Industrial Future, visit:

https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/Clean_and_Competitive.pdf

To learn more about Mercer Mass Timber, visit:

https://mercermasstimber.com/