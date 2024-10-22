“While we await the final results of the provincial election, on behalf of the City of Penticton, I wanted to thank everyone who participated. Whether you put your name on the ballot, volunteered, worked for Elections BC or simply voted, you played a role in one of our most fundamental rights - the right to peaceful elections.

“Congratulations to Amelia Boultbee as MLA-elect for Penticton-Summerland. As a member of council, she has been a strong advocate for our community and she will undoubtably bring that same tenacity to her new role in representing us to Victoria.

“And congratulations to Greg Gabriel on his re-election as chief of the Penticton Indian Band. As a City, we are excited to build on the progress made, and have no doubt that the coming years will bring success and opportunity for both our communities.”