“As a Council, we recognize the importance of the agricultural industry and the integral role our farmers and producers play in our food system, economy and our culture as a region. For that reason, agriculture is recognized as one of Council’s top priorities.

“When the announcement came forward about the closure of the BC Tree Fruit Cooperative Packing House after operating for 88 years, we recognized there is a need to step-up and find a way to support the farmers in finding solutions for getting their fruit to market.

“With the growing season well under way, we are working to help the producers and packers find solutions so Kelowna orchardists can get their fruit to market in the coming months. In response to the neighbouring community’s concerns regarding wastewater disposal processes, I am pleased to advise that the City will assist the fruit growing industry by entering into an arrangement with Sandher Fruit Packing for wash water disposal on a limited term basis while they work through their Provincial approval for a longer-term solution. This arrangement supports the local fruit growing economy and our local farmers, addresses the concerns of the surrounding community, and adds further measures in place to ensure the protection of the natural environment.

“While we do not have any direct influence on industry operations, as a Council we have a shared goal of keeping the farming industry competitive and sustainable. Orchardists in Kelowna and the Okanagan have a reputation for growing some of the best fruit in the world and we hope the industry can work together to find a long-term solution and continue the rich history of distributing Okanagan fruits across the country and around the globe.”