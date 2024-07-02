It's hard to understate the excitement that takes over Kelowna when the summer season finally hits. As a growing community, we not only welcome visitors from all over to experience the Okanagan, but our local residents also take full advantage of everything the city has to offer.

Our strong tourism market continues to grow as our region attracts more businesses that offer more activities to both residents and visitors alike. Last season, Tourism Kelowna reported close to a million overnight visitors between the months of June and August, translating to thousands of jobs, increased spending and over $2 billion in annual total economic output. Their 2024 projections have placed us in a similar spot for this coming season.

Whether you're an adventure seeker, a culture enthusiast, or looking for family fun, Kelowna truly has something for everyone.

Sports Events

There is still a palpable excitement in the air following the highly anticipated CPL match that was hosted at the Apple Bowl on June 16, 2024. By packing the venue with record breaking numbers, we showed the rest of Canada that we are ready to welcome more major events, and that our residents and visitors have an appetite for more.

This summer, I encourage you to keep this excitement going by attending upcoming events and games like the Midsummer 8k, the Kelowna Classic Water Polo Tournament, and the Professional Bullriders Challenge, Falcons Baseball games, the Apple Race Series, Okanagan Sun Football, and more!

Arts and Entertainment

Kelowna’s arts and entertainment scene truly comes alive in the summer season. The Rotary Centre for the Arts and the Kelowna Community Theatre each host an array of performances, including live music, theatre, concerts and dance.

Museum and culture enthusiasts can take in new art and constantly changing exhibitions at the Kelowna Art Gallery (KAG) and Okanagan Heritage Museum.

Music lovers should mark their calendars for Parks Alive!, You can also catch a live show at venues across the City like the Eldorado, Revelry, Red Bird Brewing, and Barn Owl Brewing, in anticipation of bigger events like Rock the Lake and Demin on the Diamond! I’ve only mentioned a few here, knowing the full list of fantastic venues and events is too long for this editorial’s word limit.

Wineries

We are a city that is renowned for its world-class wineries and summer is the perfect time to explore them all.

With over 40 wineries in Kelowna alone, the Central Okanagan is the focal point of one of the world's most exciting wine regions. Many of these wineries can be visited in a number of ways such as by bike, boat, and even through curated wine touring companies.

Family and Kid-Friendly Events

Summer is all about creating lasting memories with loved ones and families do not need to search far to find family friendly and orientated activities all season long. You can easily access family friendly events happening across the city through Kelowna’s community calendar.

From Sunset Yoga to Roller Nights, and Dancing in the Park to Knox Mountain Park Interactive Challenges, there is something for everyone to take part in. Throughout summer, the downtown core comes alive with free activities and events like Meet me On Bernard and Kelowna Made. For weekday fun, Park and Play, which animates parks throughout the city, starts up this month and runs until the end of August and Splash BC on the shores of City Park is always a family favourite.

Outdoor Activities

Kelowna is a 4-season playground for adventure seekers of every caliber, but the summer is when we really shine. You can explore all of the City’s beaches and parks, take a ride on Kelowna’s paddle trail and other routes via our Active By Nature network, and hit up the Kelowna Farmers and Crafters Market on Wednesdays and Saturdays at its new landmark location. Residents can take in everything the region has to offer by taking in some breathtaking views of the valley through countless local trail networks – like Knox Mountain and Mission Creek Greenway - and taking advantage of the Rail Trail , connecting downtown Kelowna to Coldstream, with lakes, parks, and sites along the way.

With 19 pristine courses in close proximity to one another, Kelowna is also a golf haven for enthusiasts who travel here from all over the world to experience the greens. Tourism Kelowna has a fantastic golf guide, allowing golfers at any skill level to discover more of what the valley can offer.

Nightlife

As the sun sets, Kelowna’s nightlife heats up. The city not only boasts a variety of bars, pubs, and nightclubs to suit all tastes, but there are also events running through the summer that keep the energy high throughout the community. The new Downtown Kelowna Night Market animates Kerry Park and the 200 block of Bernard Ave every Thursday night from 4pm to 9pm. Be sure to take advantage of the downtown bike valet program, which now runs Thursday to Monday from 9am to 8pm.

This summer, I encourage you all to take advantage of all that Kelowna has to offer. Whether you're a long-time resident or a first-time visitor, there’s no better time than now to explore and enjoy the incredible experiences that make Kelowna Summer’s best destination.