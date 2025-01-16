Staff Sergeant Simon Scott became Salmon Arm’s newest Detachment Commander in January 2025 after serving as the acting Commander since August 2024, following the retirement of S/Sgt. Scott West.

With over two decades of RCMP service and experience in detachments across BC, S/Sgt. Scott transferred to Salmon Arm Detachment in May 2022 as the Operations Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO). He then moved into the community with his wife and two children and quickly fell in love with the scenic surroundings, friendly people, and numerous outdoor opportunities.

“Salmon Arm is a hidden gem,” says S/Sgt. Scott. “Beautiful and close-knit enough that we can have a real impact on the well being of the community. My family, and I, love the outdoors, and we take advantage of everything from fishing and snowshoeing to local sports. Being able to coach youth baseball here has also been a wonderful way I’ve been able to connect and give back.”

Salmon Arm has a population of approximately 21,000 in the city itself, plus another 10,000 in the surrounding provincial areas, including Sorrento, Blind Bay, White Lake, Tappen Carlin, Silver Creek, Balmoral, and Ranchero.

When fully staffed, the Salmon Arm Detachment has 26 officers and eight administrative staff, providing 24-hour policing services. A dedicated General Investigation Section of four members focuses on serious crime investigations.

S/Sgt. Scott explained that Salmon Arm enjoys a positive relationship with the RCMP and is a community where officers can form strong partnerships.

“Our team comes from diverse backgrounds across Canada, and we’re committed to tackling the unique issues we see here—from property crimes to enhancing community outreach,” explains S/Sgt. Scott. “We recognize the trust the residents of Salmon Arm place in us, and we’ll work every day to uphold that responsibility.”

Having embraced the area’s welcoming spirit and community-driven atmosphere, S/Sgt. Scott looks forward to continuing with collaborative efforts with local organizations and citizens.

“Salmon Arm may be a smaller centre, but that’s exactly why we can have such a significant impact,” says S/Sgt. Scott. “I’m excited to lead our members and staff as we build on the outstanding policing foundation already in place and support the safety and well-being of everyone who calls this region home.”