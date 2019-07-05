Today, the snpink’tn Indian Band and the City of Penticton have sent a letter to the provincial government formally asking for a Heart & Hearth Agreement.

“We are writing to seek your support in addressing the homelessness crisis in Penticton through participation in the Heart & Hearth program, building on our ongoing discussions. The City of Penticton and the snpink’tn Indian Band continue to face significant challenges in responding to the unacceptable levels of homelessness locally, particularly with the encampment at Fairview Road and Highway 97,” reads the letter signed by Chief Greg Gabriel and Mayor Julius Bloomfield.

Earlier this month, the Band and the City issued a joint statement asking for the province to take action on the encampment and ensure there was an immediate and long-term plan in place.

“Our communities are ready to work closely with the Province to implement this program swiftly. We are excited to share that several pieces of land in Penticton are currently included in the BC Builds program, demonstrating our commitment to housing solutions. Additionally, we are actively working to identify further suitable lands to support the Heart and Hearth initiative,” the letter reads, also noting that local non-profit organizations are prepared to play a collaborative role.

The letter ends with a request to meet as soon as possible with Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon to “finalize the Province's commitment to this vital initiative.”