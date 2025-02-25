A memorial display at the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) in Penticton pays tribute to Rick Knodel, former Electoral Area “C” director. Knodel’s photograph, biography, and cane will be on display in the RDOS boardroom through the end of the 2022-2026 term.

Knodel served as an RDOS director from October 20, 2018, until his passing on January 7, 2025.

“Rick was a proud and dedicated father and husband,” said Mark Pendergraft, RDOS chair. “He was known for his down-to-earth personality and tireless advocacy on behalf of residents, business owners, and agricultural producers.” Knodel previously served one term as an alternate director and was an active member of the Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department. Before entering local government, he worked for many years as a boilermaker. Knodel grew up in the Oliver area and was an avid motorcycle enthusiast.

With the passing of Rick Knodel, Irwin Chahal becomes Electoral Area “C” director as per section 201(5) of the Local Government Act. Chahal previously served as the alternate director for Area “C”. During the Thursday, February 20, 2025, meeting of the RDOS Board of Directors, the following external agency and committee appointments were supported.

Okanagan Basin Water Board: Director Subrina Monteith appointed as a representative and Director Mark Pendergraft appointed as an alternate.

Southern Interior Municipal Employers Association: Director Spencer Coyne appointed as a representative.

Planning and Development Committee: Director Jason Wiebe appointed as chair and Director Adrienne Fedrigo appointed as vice-chair for the remainder of 2025.

Director Knodel served on the Okanagan Basin Water Board and Southern Interior Municipal Employers Association and was chair of the RDOS Planning and Development Committee.