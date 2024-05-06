Nine WHL alumni, including three Ed Chynoweth Cup champions, will help Team Canada defend its title at the 2024 IIHF World Hockey Championship.

Hockey Canada announced the first 22 participating players on Friday, with more players expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

WHL Alumnus NHL Team WHL Club Connor Bedard Chicago Blackhawks Regina Pats Bowen Byram Buffalo Sabres Vancouver Giants Dylan Cozens Buffalo Sabres Lethbridge Hurricanes Ridly Greig Ottawa Senators Brandon Wheat Kings Dylan Guenther* Utah Edmonton Oil Kings, Seattle Thunderbirds Kaiden Guhle* Montreal Canadiens Prince Albert Raiders, Edmonton Oil Kings Joel Hofer* St. Louis Blues Swift Current Broncos, Portland Winterhawks Damon Severson Columbus Blue Jackets Kelowna Rockets Olen Zellweger Anaheim Ducks Everett Silvertips, Kamloops Blazers

*- Won WHL Championship

Hofer was a member of Canada's gold medal-winning team in 2023, while Cozens clinched silver in 2022 and Severson captured silver at the tournament in 2022 and 2019.

This will mark the Word Championship debut for former CHL Player of the Year Bedard, 2022 Stanley Cup champion Byram, Cozens, Greig, Guenther and Guhle.

Byram, Bedard, Cozens, Greig, Guenther, Guhle, Hofer and Zellweger have previously represented Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship, combining for eight gold medals and three silvers.

Bedard, Cozens and Guehle were each named WHL Rookie of the Year in their debut major junior seasons, while Zellweger clinched back-to-back WHL Defenceman of the Year Titles.

Bedard, who is also nominated for the Calder Trophy as the NHL Rookie of the Year, garnered WHL Player of the Year and CHL Player of the Year honours in 2023.

The 2024 IIHF World Championship runs from May 10-26 in Prague and Ostrava, Czechia.

Canada begins its title defence against Great Britain to open the preliminary round on May 11 at 4:20 a.m. MST.

The Canadians will also face Denmark, Austria, Norway, Finland, Switzerland and Czechia in round-robin play before the medal matches on May 26.

Prior to the tournament, Canada's National Men's Team will hit the ice for pre-tournament games against Austria in Vienna on May 5 and Hungary in Budapest on May 7.

Canada has won 28 gold medals, 16 silver medals and skated to seven bronze medal performances at the World Championship since 1931.