After three and a half years in Kelowna and more than one million trips later, the shared e-scooters and e-bikes program has been extended for another two years with Lime. Shared micromobility options help to reduce congestion and greenhouse gas emissions by giving residents and visitors an alternative to driving for short trips.

“Throughout their time operating in Kelowna, staff have reviewed feedback from residents and adjusted the program with Lime to better meet the community’s needs,” said Cameron Noonan, Transportation Planner. “Over two million kilometres have now been ridden, with roughly half of those trips replacing a car trip, meaning less traffic on city roads.”

The agreement between the City and Lime sets high performance standards to provide high quality service, focus on safety, and keep streets tidy. As the summer months bring more people to the streets and multi-use paths, riders of all kinds are reminded to be mindful of other users to keep the pathways fun and safe for everyone.

"Lime is proud of our partnership with the City of Kelowna and excited to continue our successful collaboration. Ridership data shows that people value our safe, affordable, and sustainable e-bikes and e-scooters," said Sonia Kandola, Director of Government Relations at Lime. "As ridership has grown, we've focused on safe riding and proper parking, especially downtown, to benefit all residents and visitors.”

Double riding, wearing a helmet, not drinking and riding, safe parking and being 18+ to ride are still being enforced while operating an e-scooter or e-bike. To learn more about the shared micromobility program including the complete list of rules, visit www.kelowna.ca/escooters.

The “Meet Me on Bernard Block Party” is this Saturday, July 20 from 11am to 5pm and the Lime team will be there celebrating one million rides in Kelowna by giving away free helmets, exclusive swag and other discounts.