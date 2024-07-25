The City of Vernon is sharing a mid-term update on the 2023-2026 Council Strategic Plan, showing the progress made in the first year.

The plan sets clear priorities and focuses on five key areas: Livability, Vibrancy, Recreation, Parks and Natural Areas, Environmental Leadership, and Governance and Organizational Excellence.

Over the past year, several of Council’s strategic priorities have been accomplished, and significant milestones have been achieved on many larger multi-year projects.

Key Achievements to Date

One of the major milestones is the start of the Active Living Centre project, Vernon’s largest capital project to date. The first concrete pour is scheduled for late July, marking a significant step forward in this multi-year project.

Other notable accomplishments include:

· Completion of the Lakeview Wading “Peanut” Pool: A cherished community amenity, now enhanced with new features.

· Silver Star Road Multi-Use Path: Providing a safe and accessible route for pedestrians and cyclists.

· Tourism Vernon’s Brand Refresh and New Website: Enhancing Vernon’s appeal to visitors and showcasing the city’s vibrant culture and attractions.

· Age and Dementia Friendly Community Plan: Ensuring that Vernon remains inclusive and supportive for all residents.

“Our progress in the first year of the strategic plan shows we’re on the right track,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “We’re committed to continuing this momentum and making Vernon an even better place to live and thrive.”

“The first year of the strategic plan has been productive, but there is much more work to do,” said Terry Barton, Director, Planning and Community Services. “Staff and administration will keep working hard to support Council and the community’s vision for the City’s future growth.”

Ongoing Initiatives

Several significant projects are currently underway, including the review and development of a new Official Community Plan (OCP) and Transportation Plan (TP). Once complete, these long-range plans will set provide a road map for the community’s growth and development.

Additionally, Council recently adopted of Zoning Bylaw 6000, aligning Vernon with new provincial housing legislation, intended to increase the speed of housing development within the city.

This mid-term update is an opportunity to review the strategic plan’s status and progress.

Regular reporting on the Strategic Plan and its initiatives will continue, with a similar review planned for next year to track further progress.

The 2023 – 2026 Council Strategic Plan and its corresponding Action Plan are posted on the City of Vernon website and are available for public viewing at vernon.ca/strategicplan.