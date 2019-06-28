Crews are expected to resume construction along South Main Street between Green Avenue and Skaha Lake Marina while milder winter weather persists.

Motorists should expect to encounter single-lane alternating traffic in certain areas during construction while crews upgrade road and utility infrastructure, electrical and streetlighting along the roadside.

Anyone travelling through this area should anticipate minor delays, watch for lane closures and follow any posted detours. Construction will take place on weekdays from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. (open evenings and weekends).

To learn more about this project, please visit penticton.ca/lake-to-lake.