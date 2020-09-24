At approximately 10:00 am the Kelowna Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 100 block of Kneller Rd.

Initial arriving crews had audible alarms going off with people outside. Fire was contained to a single unit with the sprinkler system activated. Fire was extinguished upon crews arriving to unit, but some water damage occurred to other units. One patient was taken by BCAS to hospital with unknown injuries. ESS was called to scene to assist with any displaced residents, that number is unknown.

Fire Dept. responded with 3 Engine companies, Rescue truck, Ladder Truck and Command vehicle. There were no Injuries to fire personnel.