Summerland RCMP is requesting the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in mischief reported to various locations along the lakeshore.

On September 13, 2024 at 5:24 am, Summerland RCMP received a call about graffiti and intentional damage done along the 13000-14000 blocks of Lakeshore Drive South. Summerland RCMP officers attended the area, which had been hit with hateful and racist graffiti sometime in the early morning. Initial investigation points to possibly a group of youths being responsible. At this time, no suspects have been identified and Summerland RCMP are actively investigating this troubling incident. File # 2024-1973 “It is disturbing that someone in our community would intentionally damage public property, especially in areas frequented by families and visitors, but that they would use racist words and symbols is particularly disgusting,” said Constable Patti Evans, Summerland RCMP spokesperson. “The person who reported this crime and many other community members have expressed their disapproval and disdain for the language used and the crime committed.”

If you have information that may assist in this investigation, please call the Summerland RCMP at 250-494-7416 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.