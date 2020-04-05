On Sunday, February 9th, 2025, around 5:15 a.m., the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report of a commercial alarm at a business in the 4500-block of 27th St in Vernon. Frontline officers responded to the location and found the front door to the building broken. One of the responding officers located an individual nearby who matched the description of the suspect caught on video from the scene.

The 30-year old Vernon man was arrested and remanded into custody following an initial court appearance.