The search for a missing senior in Kelowna has come to a sad end.

Last night (December 16, 2024) RCMP asked for the public to help locate a missing 80-year-old Kelowna Man.

Mounties at the time said the man had been missing since 8:15pm and his last known location was at the Turtle Lodges Resort (7841 Highway 97).

Police also said the man suffered from a medical condition and was potentially dissoriented or confused.

Then around 2am on December 17, 2024 RCMP said they had found the senior.

Later, police confirmied to media the man had sadly passed away.

No further information was available.