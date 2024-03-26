The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the assistance of the public to locate 33-year old Michael Bryan who was last seen by family on February 27th, 2024 in Vernon.
Michael Bryan is described as:
Police are concerned for Michael's health and well-being. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Michael Bryan is urged to contact their local police, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.