The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting assistance from the public locating a missing person, 34-year old Stephanie Koenig.

Stephanie was last heard from on April 9th and is believed to be in the Vernon/Coldstream area. Police and family are concerned for her wellbeing and are asking for the public’s help to locate her.

Koenig is described as:

34 years old;

5’ 8 (173 cm);

160 lbs (73 kg)

Blue eyes;

Naturally red hair but is dyed bright red when last seen

If you have seen or heard from Stephanie Koenig, or have information as to her whereabouts, please contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).