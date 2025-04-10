The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting assistance from the public locating a missing person, 34-year old Stephanie Koenig.
Stephanie was last heard from on April 9th and is believed to be in the Vernon/Coldstream area. Police and family are concerned for her wellbeing and are asking for the public’s help to locate her.
Koenig is described as:
If you have seen or heard from Stephanie Koenig, or have information as to her whereabouts, please contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).