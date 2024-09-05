Mission Creek Regional Park playground and rope climbing area will be closed beginning Monday, September 9 through to October 4, 2024, for replacement of the main play structure. The natural adventure playground located east of the Leckie Road entrance will remain open during this time.

To allow for material staging and heavy equipment, a portion of the parking lot will be closed immediately adjacent to the playground. During construction, visitors should expect to hear and see heavy equipment in operation at the site such as skid steers, mini excavators and tandem trucks. Signage and barricades will be in place during the closure. Visitors are asked to obey construction signage and worker direction.