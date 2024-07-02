To prepare for the planned installation of four riffles in a portion of Mission Creek, temporary trail closures to accommodate construction and heavy equipment in Mission Creek Regional Park will occur on July 3 and 4, 2024.

While work is underway on the service road bridge crossing, closures at this location will require visitors accessing the Soopollalie Trail and the Sutherland Hills Trail to use alternate trail routes. Signage and barricades will be in place during the closure. Visitors are asked to please adhere to construction signage, flagging and worker direction.

During construction hours visitors will see excavators, pickup and gravel trucks entering and exiting the service road from Hall Road to the construction location. Increased traffic along KLO and Hall Rd. will be evident as this is the primary access for trucks and equipment for this project. Visitors are asked to use alternate entrances for parking and trail access.



Further road closures and trail detours to ensure visitor safety and to accommodate hauling and heavy equipment along the service road will be posted in early July 2024.



