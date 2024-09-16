Trail re-grading and compacting will occur on the Mission Creek Greenway and the soopollalie Trail in Mission Creek Regional Park between September 17 to 19, 2024.

Trail closures, detours and designated trail crossings will be in place and a small portion of the Mission Creek Greenway will be temporarily closed to all pedestrians and cyclists between the Robert Hobson Environmental Education Centre (RHEECO) and KLO Road. Visitors are asked to plan accordingly and adhere to signage, barriers and worker direction.

While a portion of the Greenway trail is re-graded and compacted, heavy vehicles will use Mayer Road as the primary access to enter the construction area on the west side of Mission Creek, travelling along the Mission Creek Greenway and exiting at KLO Road.

While a portion of the soopollalie Trail in Mission Creek Regional Park is re-graded and compacted and metal guardrails are installed on the concrete bridge crossing over the service road and FortisBC gas line, heavy vehicles will use the Hall Road service road entrance for primary access. The service road will be closed to all pedestrians and cyclists except at three designated trail crossing locations. Visitors are asked to use alternate entrances for parking and trail access.

Visitors accessing the Pine Loop Trail, soopollalie Trail, the Sutherland Hills Trail and the Turtle Pond Trail are asked to observe designated crossings and detours. Signs for alternate trail detours will be posted at junction points and at trail entrances. Visitors are asked to please adhere to signage, barrier fences and worker direction and to avoid closed areas for worker and personal safety.