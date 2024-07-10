Sudbury Beach is now home to Mobi-mats and Mobi-chairs that provide improved accessibility to Skaha Lake.

“We’re very pleased to offer the Mobi-Mat and Chair for the 2024 season as a way to ensure everyone can enjoy access to the beach,” says Kristen Dixon, the City’s general manager of infrastructure. “As a City, we’re committed to improving accessibility and this is a welcome development to providing access to our amazing amenities.”

The mats will be accessible during regular beach hours and the Mobi- Chairs will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis from the SUP Glow stand from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The mat is located on the east side of Sudbury Beach.A community member nominated Penticton to be part of this nationwide campaign to make beaches more accessible and the City was selected to be the third participant and received the mats and chair as a donation.

For more information on improvements to accessibility in City parks and beaches, visit www.penticton.ca/accessible-city