The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is accepting applications for seasonal mobile food vending licences.

Food vendors are invited to apply for a licence to operate at one of four regional parks from April through October 2025.

The licence secures a space for vendors to operate a mobile food truck at a specific location throughout the season. The fee for the licence is $500.

Mobile food vending licences are available for the following areas:

Manitou Park: Electoral Area “E” (Naramata)

Kenyon Park: Electoral Area “D” (Okanagan Falls)

Christie Memorial Park: Electoral Area “D” (Okanagan Falls)

Similkameen Recreation Centre: Village of Keremeos

To apply, please bring a completed application form and Mobile Food Vending Agreement to the RDOS office at 101 Martin Street, Penticton.

For further information about the mobile food vendor application process, please email RDOS Recreation at rec@rdos.bc.ca or call 250-490-4114.